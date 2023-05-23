Ram Charan opens up about his Hollywood debut and his love for Kashmir at G20 side event in Srinagar

Ram also discussed the types of films he hopes to make in the future at the event

Actor Ram Charan, who is still enjoying worldwide acclaim for his performance in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, recently responded to a question about his Hollywood debut. The actor was speaking at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar during the Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation event. Ram also discussed the types of films he hopes to make in the future and spoke about his childhood admiration for Kashmir at the event.

Answering a question regarding his Hollywood debut, Ram said, “I want to explore India more and I don't think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture. I want to educate that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There's a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays, when you see it, it's not South Indian or North Indian movie, it's about Indian mitti ka (soil's) stories. These stories are finally coming out.”

A video of the same was shared on Twitter. Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. A comment read, “Proud of his growth. Can’t wait for the day he signs a Hollywood project (sic).” Another user said, “Twitter will go bonkers the day the announcement is made. Can’t wait (sic).”

At the event, Ram was also quoted as saying, “It will sound cliche, but the coolest place to shoot in India is Kashmir. I am a second-generation actor. My dad (Chiranjeevi) has shot extensively in Kashmir. I shot in this auditorium (SKICC) in 2016. So, visiting Kashmir in summer feels like an achievement for me. This is such a surreal feeling. It has been 95 years of existence of the film industry, (but) it will take them another 95 years to explore Kashmir. It is untapped, it is virgin.”

Ram is currently filming Shankar's upcoming bilingual Tamil-Telugu film Game Changer. He is said to play an IAS officer with anger issues. Ram is also working on an untitled project with director Buchi Babu Sana.