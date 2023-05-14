Jammu and Kashmir hosts adventure activities to boost tourism

Jammu and Kashmir, which is known for its scenic beauty, exquisite natural scenery, and rich cultural heritage, is set to introduce more tourist attractions and adventure activities ahead of the G20 summit. This G20 summit is providing a unique opportunity to showcase the area's tourism potential on the global stage.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir to open their Tulip Garden for public from March 19

According to Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Secretary of Tourism, the delegates visiting from different countries who will attend the summit will act as ambassadors to promote Kashmir as a global tourist destination. “We are expecting that the delegates visiting J&K will promote the UT as a global tourist destination,” he said,

Syed also added that the G20 event would help to project J&K positively at the global level. It is to be noted that the region is already home to popular tourist attractions such as the Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens, and Gulmarg ski resort.

The Jammu and Kashmir government is launching new initiatives and attractions for tourists and visitors. One such addition is the hot air balloon and trekking expedition at Zabarwan Park, which was inaugurated by Syed.

The hot air balloon ride offers visitors a bird's eye view of the beautiful valley and its surroundings, providing a unique and thrilling experience for tourists.“We are continuously striving to create new and unique experiences for tourists visiting J&K. The hot air balloon ride is one such experience that will add to the charm of Srinagar and attract more visitors,” said Syed

Also read: Check out how Qatar makes a luxe Desert getaway

The government is confident that with the support of the international community, the region will become a leading tourist destination. As Syed noted, “We will continue to work towards achieving this goal. The upcoming G20 summit in Jammu and Kashmir is not just a political event, but also a chance for the region to showcase its tourism potential to the world. ”

