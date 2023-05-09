10 best places to take your mom on a road trip this Mother's Day

Nothing compares to travelling the world with the people you love! Take your mom on an adventure you both will never forget this Mother's Day. Here are some of the best road trip options for mothers and daughters to do together.

Ladakh and Zanskar, India

The rugged terrain of Ladakh is famous the world over and is sure to bring out the adventurous side of anyone! Club this with the untouched Zanskar valley and it's a trip of a lifetime. It's time to get behind the wheel or be driven around through Ladakh and Zanskar Valley with your mother.

Garden Route, South Africa

There is something for everyone on the Garden Route! From beautiful coastal drives, game reserves, scenic vineyards with delicious wines, whale watching, dolphin cruises, and scrumptious food to the bustling city of Cape Town. A drive on this route is sure to stay with you and your mom forever.



Also read: Mother’s Day: Five resorts and hotels to pamper your mom with a well-cation

South Island, NZ

New Zealand is renowned worldwide for its natural beauty! The South Island is iconic with its gorgeous drives, adventurous activities like glacier walks and skydiving, lovely quaint towns, and more. Participate in an activity together and bring out each other's adventurous side.

Eastern Arunachal, India

Explore the interiors of Arunachal and get acquainted with the local culture and heritage of the region. Known for its beautiful views, authentic local culture, cuisine, art and crafts and more -- a road trip through Eastern Arunachal may be a bumpy ride in parts but it's definitely a must for an adventurous mother-daughter duo!

Kyrgyzstan

On the silk route, this Central Asian country is more than what meets the eye. Still, off the mass tourism map, it offers authentic experiences, picturesque glacial lakes, and iconic mountain ranges. You get to meet the nomadic tribes, stay in yurts, participate in local horse games, enjoy authentic local cuisines, visit silk road relics, and much more.



Also read: Five things you must not miss while vacationing in Anjarle

Scotland

A drive on the iconic North Coast 500 is one for the books. Perfect for a mother-daughter getaway, Scotland has it all! Taste some delicious whiskeys, try the local food, sail into a loch, explore ancient castles, or stroll the streets of quaint towns with an ice cream in hand. There is something for everyone to enjoy. A Scottish sojourn is complete with the sound of bagpipes wherever you go!

Spiti, India

The beautiful valley of Spiti is a lesser explored valley in Himachal. Very similar in terrain to Ladakh it offers you beautiful views, scenic valleys, local culture and customs, and warm welcoming local stays. Head here on a road trip and drive through the picturesque valley of Sangla before making your way to Spiti. See the changing cultures and landscapes of Himachal.

Great Ocean Road, Australia

Kangaroos, Twelve Apostles, Surf Beaches of Torquay, Koalas, lush rainforests, the grotto and so much more! The Great Ocean Drive from Melbourne to Port Fairy needs to be on everyone's bucket list and what's better than getting to experience it with your beloved mother? With comfortable stays, activities for everyone, and great food this one is perfect for a mother-daughter duo.

Rajasthan, India

A soulful trip through the state of Rajasthan takes you back in time and you experience the true hospitality of this Rajputana state. Start your drive from Jaipur and drive through the big and small cities making your way to Jaisalmer. End your drive with a few days in the city of Lakes-Udaipur. With delicious food, beautiful palaces, luxurious stays, loads of shopping opportunities and local Rajasthani culture - there is no wonder that Rajasthan is famous the world over.

Highway 1, USA

Take a scenic drive through the coast of California up to Seattle! Bonus if you rent out a convertible. Highway 1 or the Pacific Coast Highway runs all the way from Southern California and connects further up to Oregon and Washington. You can do a scenic short drive or the longer route till Portland or Seattle. With a tonne of stops along the way, from big cities to quaint beach towns this one is sure to be a mix of it all! Additionally, one can also check out some peaceful and picturesque destinations which promise to make for the perfect getaway -- a relaxing, rejuvenating, and memorable experience.



Also read: Lake placid: A hidden gem in Rajasthan