Five things you must not miss while vacationing in Anjarle

Anjarle Beach is one of the few places in India where you can spot Olive Ridley turtles

Nestled on the pristine Konkan coast, Anjarle is a hidden gem waiting to be explored. With its serene beaches, ancient fort and lush forests, Anjarle has something for everyone. Whether you are a history buff, a nature lover, or simply looking for a relaxing getaway, Anjarle has it all. Located just about 230 kms from Mumbai and 240 kms from Pune

Here are five things you must do when you visit this beautiful coastal village:

Olive Ridley Turtle Festival: Anjarle Beach is one of the few places in India where you can spot Olive Ridley turtles. These turtles come to the shore every year to lay eggs, and you can witness this incredible spectacle between January and March. Make sure to take a guided tour and follow the rules to avoid disturbing these gentle creatures.

Spot Dolphins in the Arabian Sea: Take a boat ride from Anjarle Beach and head out to the Arabian Sea to spot playful dolphins. You can watch these majestic creatures leap out of the water and swim alongside your boat. The best time to go dolphin sighting is early morning or late afternoon.

Enjoy Birdwatching Tours: Anjarle is home to a wide variety of bird species, making it a haven for birdwatchers. Take a guided birdwatching tour and spot colourful birds like kingfishers, egrets, and herons. The best time to go birdwatching is early morning or late afternoon.

Explore the Fort: Anjarle Fort, also known as Suvarnadurg Fort, is a magnificent structure built in the 17th century. The fort offers a glimpse into the region's rich history and architecture. You can also take a boat ride from the fort to the nearby Harnai village and witness the bustling fish market.

Indulge in Local Cuisine: Anjarle is famous for its seafood, especially the fresh catch of the day. You can try out local delicacies like prawns, pomfret, and crab at one of the many small eateries in the village. Don't forget to try the kokam sherbet, a refreshing drink made with kokam fruit, a local specialty.

Trek to Parshuram Bhumi: Parshuram Bhumi is a beautiful trekking destination located near Anjarle. It is believed to be the place where Lord Parshuram, a Hindu deity, meditated and attained enlightenment. The trek takes you through dense forests, gurgling streams, and beautiful waterfalls, making it an unforgettable experience.

Anjarle is a place that will leave you mesmerised with its natural beauty, serene surroundings, and rich history. With so much to see and do, make sure to plan a trip to this enchanting village on your next holiday.