Mother’s Day: Five resorts and hotels to pamper your mom with a well-cation

Mothers are truly superheroes who never seem to run out of energy. From waking up early to preparing meals, attending school events and tucking their little ones in at night, they do it all with a smile on their face. However, they might not say it out loud but are silently yearning for a break to unwind.

This Mother's Day, gift your mom a luxurious well-cation where she can finally take a well-deserved break and indulge in some much-needed self-care. Our curated list of luxury hotels and resorts offers an array of relaxing activities such as spa treatments, Ayurvedic massages, hydrotherapy, and eco-tours. So, without further ado, plan a trip for her so she embarks on creating unforgettable memories.

Moonstone Hammock

Celebrate Mother's Day by giving your mom a mini travel trip to Moonstone Hammock in Shelu, Karjat. The location is peaceful and picturesque and offers a range of amenities including a pool, river-facing deck, kayaking, movie under the stars, and karaoke nights. The property is going the extra mile this Mother's Day and offering free massages to all mothers who visit on May 14th, 2023! With that, let your mom decompress in a serene environment.

Where: Karjat, Maharashtra

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort

A perfect way to mellow out is to let loose in the exotic world of spa treatments. Moksha Himalaya is offering luxurious accommodations and rejuvenating spa treatments, including Ayurvedic and Western treatments, all amid the breathtaking view of the Himalayas at their resort. Additionally, moms can kick back in an outdoor infinity pool, hot jacuzzi and cable car rides amid the Shivalik hills. If your mom is a foodie, she can devour the traditional dishes made from locally sourced ingredients at the property.

Where: Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh

Fazlani Nature's Nest

Being at this resort is like an escape to reconnect with nature. The property offers a range of wellness activities including yoga, meditation, Ayurvedic treatments and hydrotherapy sessions. The retreat has launched a Women's Wellness Programme to cater to the specific physical and psychological health issues faced by women. The three-night retreat provides bespoke consultations with in-house doctors, daily therapeutic yoga and meditation, Pranayama breathing exercises and animal-assisted therapies for inner peace and balance. You can also get your mother to savour farm-to-table dining from the retreat's farm.

Where: Vadgaon, Maharashtra

Wayanad Wild

Situated amidst the lush green forests of Kerala, this eco-resort has accommodations built entirely out of bamboo which blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings. Let your mom immerse herself in the rainforest environment with treetop accommodations and an infinity pool overlooking the greenery. The resort also offers exciting activities such as jungle treks, birdwatching, bamboo rafting, and zip-lining to bring out the adventure lover in her!

Where: Wayanad, Kerala

Conrad Pune

Mango Blast

For moms who are foodies, savouring dishes is more therapeutic than any relaxing activity. Pune Sugar Box at Conrad Pune is offering The Mango Experience for those who want to indulge in the sweet and succulent flavours of Mangoes. The menu includes a variety of cakes, entremets, patisseries, sorbets, ice creams, and shakes, all made with different types of Mangoes sourced from Maharashtra. Some of the highlights of the menu include Mango Basil Gateaux, Classic Mango Cheesecake and The Ratnagiri Swirl Ice Cream. Take your mom to the property and let her soak in the nostalgia of her childhood days as she tastes the newly curated Mango dishes. Apart from that the property also offers spa and wellness care treatments to hang loose for the day.

Where: Pune, Maharashtra



