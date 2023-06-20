Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela blessed with a baby girl

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed a beautiful baby girl on Tuesday, at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. After an 11-year marriage, the couple finally embraced parenthood with the birth of their first child. Megastar Chiranjeevi and his family visited the couple in the early hours of Tuesday to welcome the new addition to their family. An official announcement from the new parents and family is awaited.

A medical bulletin released by the Hospital announced the birth of the baby. The statement read, "Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023 at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well."

Actor @AlwaysRamCharan and his wife @upasanakonidela are blessed with a baby girl in Hyderabad.



The Konidela and Kamineni families are elated at the arrival of the baby. Fans across the globe have already started celebrating the arrival of the #megaprincess. Actor Rakul Preet reacted to the news, writing, “Wohooooocongratulationssss @alwaysramcharan @upasanakaminenikonidela! May she be blessed with all the love n joy.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022 with a post that read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana& Anil Kamineni (sic).”

The couple decided to move into Chiranjeevi’s residence after the pregnancy. On the topic, Upasana told media sources, “A lot of couples move out when they have kids, but we are doing just the opposite. We are living by ourselves now, but we are going to move back with Ram's parents. We both were brought up in a setup where our grandparents played a huge role in our upbringing. We don't want to deprive our child of that joy. So, we have taken a conscious call to move back in with his parents and raise the child together. Also, we both are working professionals and having their support is extremely important.”

The actor has had an exceptional year so far, with his film RRR receiving an Oscar for the song NaatuNaatu. He will be seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film Game Changer opposite actor Kiara Advani. The movie will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.