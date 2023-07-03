Amitabh Bachchan gives a glimpse of his meet with fans outside Jalsa; says, ‘Every Sunday since 1982’

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular actors in India and his fan following attests to the statement. A sea of fans often gather around his house, Jalsa, in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar. Something similar happened on Sunday when the actor met his fans who had gathered outside his house and shared a video of the same on his Instagram handle.

In the clip shared by Amitabh, he was seen greeting a sea of fans outside Jalsa. He folded his hands and smiled as he greeted them. The video also showed some of the fans getting emotional after seeing the artiste. Amitabh captioned the post, “My gracious love... ever... for your affection! Every Sunday since 1982!!!”

Many celebrities and fans took to the comment section to share their reactions. A user wrote, “he one and only… Mr Bachchan (heart emojis).” Another fan said, “The best actor in the world – India is blessed.” Actor Mouni Roy dropped heart emojis in the comments while Shilpa Shetty commented, “Legend.”

Earlier this year, the superstar had shared another picture of him during a similar meeting session outside his house. He wrote along with the post, “Sunday by the Gates... from 1982, each Sunday without fail... the love the affection and my emotion... my gratitude, dear ones for giving me a reason.”

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in the 2022 adventure drama film, Uunchai. The project which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya also starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika in important roles.

He will next be seen in the upcoming Nag Ashwin film, Project K, alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan among others. Amitabh is also set to appear n the upcoming movie, Section 84. The film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. He will also be seen in Ganpath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.