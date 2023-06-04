Abhishek Bachchan shares adorable throwback pictures of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan on their 50th wedding anniversary

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday. On the occasion, their family members took to social media to wish the couple. Amitabh and Jaya’s son, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to share an array of present-day and throwback pictures featuring the couple along with a heartfelt message.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal dedicates song to Katrina Kaif after she praises Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The first picture shared by the actor featured Amitabh and Jaya smiling at the camera. The next snap showed the couple during their younger days. In the image, Amitabh was seen leaning on Jaya as the actress shyly looked away. Abhishek also shared a photo from the couple’s wedding where Amitabh was looking at Jaya while holding a glass of water.

The actor captioned the post, “ Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit…. But this, is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!” Many celebrities took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. Rakul Preet Sing wrote, “ Happpy happpy anniversary sir!! May you both stay blessed always.” Kajol dropped the clapping hands emoji in the comments section, while Ritiesh Deshmukh commented, “Happy 50th.”

Earlier in the day, Shweta Bachchan shared a black and white photo of the couple on her Instagram, to wish them on the occasion. She captioned the post, “Happy 50th parents - now you're 'Golden' once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my father's was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it!!”

Also read: EXCL: 'We will fight' Navya Naveli Nanda partners with L'Oréal Paris to combat street harassment

Amitabh and Jaya’s granddaughter Navya Nanda also wished them on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture of the couple from the sets of the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, she wrote,"50 years."

Earlier, Amitabh had also posted a message on his blog talking about his 50th anniversary. “June 3 dawns in a few .. and the years be counted as 50 .. love respect and gratitude for the wishes, that have come and perhaps shall come," he posted.