Ileana D'Cruz announces the arrival of her baby boy, Koa Phoenix Dolan

Indian actress Ileana D'Cruz recently announced the arrival of her baby boy. The joyous revelation came through an Instagram post on a Saturday night, where Ileana introduced her little one to the world and revealed his name as Koa Phoenix Dolan.

The adorable picture showed the baby sleeping peacefully on a bed, and Ileana’s caption exuded happiness and love, expressing how thrilled she and her partner are to welcome their kid into the world. She captioned the post, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.”

The name ‘Koa’ holds significant meaning, signifying a warrior or a valiant one. It reflects the strong essence of their newborn, adding an extra touch of sentiment to the announcement.

Upon sharing the post, Ileana received an outpouring of love and blessings from her celebrity friends and fans. Nargis Fakhri expressed her excitement and sent heartfelt wishes, while Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi, and Arjun Kapoor conveyed their affection through emojis. Maria Goretti couldn't help but appreciate the little one, calling him a "little cub" showered with love.

Throughout her pregnancy journey, Ileana maintained a low profile when it came to her personal life. However, as her baby news surfaced, she began to share some glimpses of her joyous moments. In a heartwarming Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, she openly shared her emotions when she first heard her baby's heartbeat. It was an overwhelming experience for the new mother, filled with tears, happiness, relief, and immense love for the tiny life growing within her.

In another candid response during the same session, Ileana addressed concerns about weight gain during pregnancy. She highlighted how the comments about weight can be triggering for expectant mothers and shared her perspective on the miraculous journey of motherhood. Embracing the changes her body went through, she emphasised the importance of staying happy, healthy, and listening to one's body, rather than being overly concerned about ideal weight gain standards.

Fans last saw Ileana on the big screen in the movie The Big Bull, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. While she continues to bask in the joys of motherhood, audiences can eagerly await her next venture, Unfair And Lovely, where she will share the screen with Randeep Hooda.