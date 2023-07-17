Illeana D’Cruz finally shares pictures with her boyfriend from their latest date night 

Actress Ileana D'Cruz who is currently expecting her first child took to her Instagram stories on Monday to finally share pictures with her boyfriend. Since the artiste announced her pregnancy there had been a lot of speculation about the father and she has not yet talked about it. The person in the photos resembles the one seen in a blurry photo shared by Ileana last month. She had posted the image alongside a lengthy text on her pregnancy journey.

Also read: Ileana D'Cruz flaunts baby bump in a figure-fitting black dress [SEE PIC]

In the latest snaps, Illeana was seen smiling along with the man. She captioned the post, “Date Night (heart emoji).” The Barfi actress was seen donning a strappy red dress while the guy was dressed in a black shirt and sported a beard.

Last month, Illeana shared a note on Instagram along with a picture, saying that while she felt happy about her pregnancy, sometimes things just feel ‘hopeless’,. She wrote, “And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough… And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that’s enough.”

She added, “And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore.”

Also read: Illeana D'Cruz announces her pregnancy; says ‘Coming Soon’

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2021 film, The Big Bull, along with Abhishek Bachchan. According to reports, she will next appear in the films, Unfair and Lovely and Lovers.

