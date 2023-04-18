Illeana D'Cruz announces her pregnancy; says ‘Coming Soon’

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has announced that she is expecting her first child. The actor took to her Instagram handle to make the announcement, posting two images. She shared a picture of a baby romper with the words ‘And so the adventure begins’ printed on it, as well as a snap of a ‘mama’ pendant. She captioned the post, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.”

Many users took to the comment section of the post to congratulate the actor. Illeana’s mother commented on the post, writing, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby (heart emoticon) can't wait (dancing emoji).” Actor Sophie Choudry wrote, “Amazing news darl! Thrilled for you.” A fan commented, “Soooooooooooo excited!!! Cannot wait.”

According to reports, Ileana was rumoured to be dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, who is Katrina Kaif's brother. Vicky and Katrina's group outings also included photos of the two.

Ileana was recently seen in the music video Sab Gazab, which was performed by Goldkartz and Badshah. She previously also appeared in QARAN's music video, Ooo Ooo, which was released last year. Her most recent film appearance was in The Red Bull, in which she co-starred with Abhishek Bachchan. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film, Unfair & Lovely, with Randeep Hooda and Karan Kundra.