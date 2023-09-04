Daughter Riddhima misses Rishi Kapoor on his birthday; Kareena, Sanjay post note for 'Chintu' uncle

Remembering late actor and her father Rishi Kapoor on his 71st birth anniversary, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani shared a heartfelt birthday note saying she “misses him a little more today.”

Known for his first leading role in 1973 teen romance film Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia, Rishi’s acting career spanned 50 years. His notable works include Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, Prem Rog, Coolie, Nagina, and Chandni amongst others. He married actress Neetu Singh in 1980, and the couple have two children: son, actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter, Riddhima.

On his birth anniversary, Riddhima shared a montage video on Instagram Stories, wherein we get glimpses of throwback adorable memories of the actor with his children and family. She captioned the video as, “Happy Birthday Papa, Miss you a little more today.” Riddhima also shared her childhood photo with Rishi and Neetu and wrote, “Papa ki CARBON COPY.”



Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez turns heads in black mesh dress at Venice Film Festival

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the cousin of Riddhima and Ranbir. She is the daughter of Randhir Kapoor, brother of Rishi. She shared a black and white photo of Rishi and captioned it, “Happy birthday Chintu Uncle. Always in our heart Miss you”.

Among others, actor Sanjay Dutt wrote a birthday note for the late actor. Sharing a throwback photo with Rishi and Ranbir, wherein the three can be seen hugging each other, Sanjay wrote, “Chintu Sir was more than family, he embodied the essence of one of the finest actors and human beings. His infectious laughter, stories, and genuineness knit us together. On his birth anniversary, the void he left is palpable, but the warmth of his memory keeps him alive in our hearts. Miss you, sir.”

Rishi was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018. He died on April 30, 2020. On the work front, Rishi was last seen in a final appearance in the movie Sharmaji Namkeen.



Also read: Sabyasachi Chakrabarty opens up on being a wildlife enthusiast