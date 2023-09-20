Priyanka Chopra celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Malti Marie at her LA home 

Priyanka Chopra marked the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi at her residence in Los Angeles, accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Sharing glimpses of the festivities on Instagram, Priyanka shared Malti's joyful involvement in the celebration and her playtime with a toy Ganpati.

In one of the images shared by the actor, her decorated home temple and Lord Ganesha's idol, accompanied by Malti's cherished Ganpati toy placed lovingly nearby were seen. Another snap showed a heartwarming moment of Malti embracing her Ganpati Bappa toy.

Priyanka captioned the post, “A girl and her Ganpati [heart eye emoji] Always with us...wherever we go...#ganpatibappamorya [joined hands emoji] #ganeshchaturthi.” Many fans showered the post with compliments and endearing comments, expressing their delight at witnessing the adorable celebration.

In another image, Priyanka, elegantly dressed in a Rani pink collared kurta shirt and beige pants, held her daughter in her arms. Malti, adorned in an embroidered white ensemble with bangles and a dainty bindi, radiated joy as she participated in the festivities. One photograph also captured Malti carefully placing her Ganpati Bappa toy next to Lord Ganesha's idol at their home temple.

Malti Marie, the daughter of Priyanka and Nick Jonas was born on January 15, 2022, through surrogacy. The couple frequently share endearing glimpses of their special moments with their lovely daughter. Priyanka and Nick exchanged vows in a ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in December 2018.