Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt birthday post for husband Nick Jonas, says ' I love you my birthday guy!'

On Sunday, actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to commemorate her husband-singer Nick Jonas's 31st birthday with a heartfelt post. The singer celebrated his birthday on Saturday, and Priyanka's post featured a series of unseen pictures capturing their cherished moments.

For the initial photo, Priyanka shared a selfie where she sweetly kissed Nick while he smiled. Nick wore a printed shirt and pants, while Priyanka donned an elegant white outfit. The next picture showed the couple posing together, slightly blurred but brimming with joy.

Nick's passion for golf was evident in a photo, where he played the sport, and Priyanka sported a goofy expression standing beside a golf cart. Nick sported a white T-shirt, saffron shorts, white sneakers, and a cap for the day, while Priyanka opted for a black outfit, sneakers, a cap, and sunglasses.

The highlight of the post was a heartwarming image of Nick feeding their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In this endearing photo, father and daughter sat inside a car, with Nick holding a milk bottle and Malti gazing at Priyanka. Nick wore a blue and white printed shirt with matching shorts and a cap, while Malti looked adorable in a blue and red outfit with white shoes.

Priyanka geo-tagged the post with ‘Heaven’ and expressed her love for Nick in the caption, stating, “Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby (red heart and three heart emojis) @nickjonas.”

The post garnered warm wishes from various personalities, including Kerry Washington, Saba Ali Khan, and Natasha Poonawalla, praising the beautiful couple and wishing Nick a happy birthday. Fans also flooded the comments with praise and adoration for the lovely couple and their adorable daughter.