Preity Zinta joins Priyanka Chopra at Jonas Brothers' LA concert, fans go gaga

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers concert at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. The star-studded event, featuring the popular musical trio, saw Priyanka accompanied by fellow actor Preity Zinta. The duo was spotted enthusiastically cheering for Nick Jonas throughout the performance, and their joyful moments were shared on social media. However, it was Priyanka's show-stopping outfit that truly stole the spotlight.

For the occasion, Priyanka donned a striking black cut-out bodycon dress that exuded both style and confidence. The outfit featured delicate noodle straps, and intricate cut-out details on the torso and waist, revealing her impeccably toned midriff. The dress also boasted a deep plunging neckline that elegantly highlighted her décolletage, adorned with ornate gold brooch embellishments for added glamour.



To complement her stunning attire, Priyanka accessorised with strappy high heels, a collection of stacked bracelets, a dainty gold necklace, statement earrings, and a chic white gold chained shoulder bag. Her choice of makeup was impeccable, featuring subtle eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a berry-toned lip shade, perfectly feathered brows, blushed pink cheekbones, radiant skin, understated contouring, and a luminous highlighter, all flawlessly coordinated with her ensemble.

The concert was an evening of pure enjoyment for Priyanka, as captured in various video clips shared by fan pages. These clips showcased her dancing to the infectious beats and passionately singing along to the band's hit songs. Preity also shared her reel on Instagram, encapsulating the fun-filled moments she shared with Priyanka at the concert.

In the caption, Preity expressed her newfound admiration for the Jonas Brothers, thanking Priyanka for being an outstanding host. She wrote, “What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers. Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan.”

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. A fan wrote, "Nice to see urs nd pcs true friendship.. Stay happie for always.. Totally adore Preity Zinta..your posts are always soo lovely, meaningful.. Miss your gardening diaries Preity jii.” Another comment read, “Its always good to see you both getting clicked together. My most favorite actresses.”

On the work front, Priyanka has a busy schedule ahead. She is set to star in Heads of State, sharing the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, she is reportedly involved in Jee Le Zaraa, a highly anticipated project featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

