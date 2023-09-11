Joe Jonas opens up about divorce from Sophie Turner at LA concert

DivorcedAmerican musician Joe Jonas recently broke his silence about his divorce from Sophie Turner. The singer candidly shared his sentiments with fans during the Jonas Brothers' concert held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night. In a heartfelt moment, Joe expressed, “It's been a crazy week. I just wanna say, look – if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. OK?”

Grateful for the outpouring of love and support from his fans and well-wishers, the 34-year-old artiste extended his appreciation, stating, “Thank you, everyone, for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

The evening took a poignant turn as Joe performed the song Hesitate, a track he had previously dedicated to Sophie. The heartfelt performance underscored the complex emotions surrounding their separation.

Last night Joe said he didnt say those things about Sophie and they're not true "If you dont hear it from these lips Dont believe it" Then he sung Hesitate which is a song he wrote for Sophie that talks about him giving her his full support He sings it at every show pic.twitter.com/JezVGkRGGf — September 10, 2023

Earlier this month, reports stated that Joe filed for divorce from Sophie after a four-year-long marriage and two kids. Their split came as surprising news to many and various reports emerged, presenting divergent explanations for their separation.

According to a news report, Joe encountered or observed something through a ring camera system that led him to believe their marriage was ‘irretrievably broken.’ The outlet further alleged that Sophie's penchant for partying clashed with Joe's preference for a more home-centred lifestyle.

Another report asserted that Joe had been grappling with unhappiness for a long period, with divorce being a ‘last resort’ that he pursued in consideration of his daughters' best interests. Another media organisation suggested that Joe displayed ‘less than supportive’ behaviour towards his wife following the birth of their second child.

Both Joe and Sophie have refrained from responding directly to these reports. However, the former couple issued a joint statement via Instagram, emphasising that their decision to conclude their marriage was mutual and amicable.

They appealed for respect for their privacy and that of their children, stating, “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”