Chris Evans ties the knot with Alba Baptista in intimate Massachusetts ceremony: Reports

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans who is popular for his iconic portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has officially embarked on a new adventure as a married man. According to reports, the actor exchanged vows with Alba Baptista, a talented Luso-Brazilian actress, in an intimate ceremony that took place at their Massachusetts residence on Saturday.

The couple's nuptials were closely guarded, with only their dearest family members and closest friends gracing the occasion, stated sources. Among the privileged few in attendance were some of Chris’ fellow Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

Reports added that in a bid to maintain the utmost confidentiality surrounding the event, guests were required to sign non-disclosure agreements and surrender their mobile phones.

According to a media organisation, the wedding was nothing short of ‘beautiful,’ encapsulating the deep love and joy shared between Chris and Alba. The two had been romantically involved for over a year prior to taking this significant step in their relationship, a detail divulged by an insider who spoke to the media back in November 2022.

News of the wedding promptly ignited a fervour among Chris' dedicated fan base, propelling him to trend on social media platforms. Supporters of the actor showered him with congratulations and well-wishes, with some playfully expressing a hint of jealousy. One fan humorously quipped, “IT SHOULD OF BEEN ME. happy for them ig,” while another remarked, “He's still my man regardless.” A curious fan pondered, “I wanna know what magic she did to get THE Chris Evans.”

The public first caught a glimpse of the couple's budding romance in November 2022 when they were photographed hand in hand during a stroll in Central Park. Since then, Chris has openly displayed his affection for Alba on his social media accounts, leaving affectionate comments on her Instagram posts and sharing cherished moments from their journey together on Valentine's Day.

Alba is a luminary in her own right, boasting fluency in five languages: Portuguese, English, German, French, and Spanish. Her impressive acting credentials include a leading role in the Netflix series Warrior Nun and the film Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.

In an interview in November, Chris candidly expressed his desire to marry and build a family. He was quoted as saying, “That’s absolutely something I want — wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”