Priyanka Chopra joins Nick Jonas for Texas concert, shares glimpses from their journey

The Jonas Brothers, the musical trio comprising Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, recently graced the stage for their latest concert in the vibrant city of Texas. Adding a touch of glamour to the event was Nick's wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, who accompanied him to the show. The couple's presence sparked a flurry of excitement among fans, with several endearing pictures of the duo posing with concertgoers making their way onto social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday morning, Priyanka offered her followers a glimpse into her journey with Nick to Austin, Texas. In one of the captivating snaps, Priyanka gazed ahead while capturing a selfie from the cosy confines of her car, playfully captioning it with “Ice ice baby” and geo-tagging the location as Austin, Texas.

In another picture, Priyanka sported an enchanting smile, her eyes set to the side as Nick turned his attention toward the camera. She tagged Nick and penned a warm message, “See you soon.” As the couple embarked on their flight to Austin, Priyanka couldn't resist capturing the beauty of the clouds above and shared it with her followers. A candid shot of Nick gazing out the window garnered affectionate words from Priyanka, who described it as “Dreamy (heart eyes emoji).”

Additionally, a fan account also shared pictures of Priyanka and Nick interacting with numerous fans. The images taken just before the concert featured the couple beaming at the camera, clearly enjoying their time with adoring supporters.

Priyanka, ever the style icon, donned a striking blue dress paired with elegant silver heels, while Nick opted for a sharp white shirt, complemented by matching pants and shoes.

Priyanka's appearance at the concert comes as no surprise, as she has been a regular attendee at the Jonas Brothers' performances, consistently supporting her husband's musical endeavours. On the work front, Priyanka has a slew of promising ventures. She is set to share the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. Additionally, the actress will join forces with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara, a highly anticipated film directed by Farhan Akhtar.

