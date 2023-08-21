Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Indian dishes, says 'I like paneer… and dosa'

Singer Nick Jonas recently shared his fondness for Indian cuisine during an interaction with a content creator during his concert in Toronto. The artiste, currently on a North American tour and performing at Jonas Brothers concerts, took a moment to divulge his favourite Indian dishes. The revelation came in response to a query posed by the creator during a backstage encounter, which she later shared on her Instagram.

In the clip, she asked, “I want to know what is your favourite Indian food?” Nick responded saying, “I like paneer, lamb biryani, and dosa, I like dosa.” The post was captioned, “Had to ask an important question as an Indian and a FAN girl of @nickjonas...”

Amid the outpouring of positive reactions in the comment section, one user humorously mused, “If I were him, I would answer 'my wife' Priyanka Chopra.” Others expressed elation that Nick recognized dosa, a beloved South Indian dish. The comment section further echoed the sentiment, with one fan playfully stating, “Nick Jonas: Desi approved.”

The warmth of the responses affirmed the fans' adoration for the couple and Nick's growing affinity for Indian cuisine. Earlier this year, Nick collaborated with singer and rapper King for the track, Maan Meri Jaan, which garnered appreciation, especially for his effort in singing in Hindi.

Nick tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2018. They welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January of the following year.

Interestingly, in a 2021 interview, Priyanka shared insights into her and Nick's culinary preferences. She was quoted as saying, “Well, my favourite Indian food is homemade Indian food. I just love roti, dal, you know the everyday stuff that I miss tremendously.” When about Nick's favourite Indian food, Priyanka had replied, “I think Nick's favourite Indian food is any kind of paneer.”

