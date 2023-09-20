Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan performs aarti with niece Aayat, SRK welcomes lord Ganesha into his home 

Bollywood star Salman Khan embraced the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with zeal on Tuesday, marking a day filled with joyous festivities. His first stop was at the house of his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, in Mumbai, where he gathered with family to celebrate the auspicious occasion. The highlight of the visit was Salman's participation in the aarti, a ritualistic prayer, dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

In a heartwarming gesture, Salman held his niece, Aayat, the daughter of Arpita and Aayush Sharma, in his arms during the aarti. Holding a ceremonial tray with a lit lamp, the uncle and niece duo performed the ritual, with others around them singing in praise of Lord Ganesha.

Among the attendees at the aarti were Salman's parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, along with his sister Alvira Agnihotri and her husband, Atul Agnihotri. Sohail Khan, Salman's brother, and his younger son were also present, along with Salim’s second wife, Helen, who also joined in the festivities.

The gathering at Arpita's home was not limited to family, as several celebrities graced the occasion. Personalities like Shamita Shetty, Iulia Vantur, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal added to the festive cheer.

Salman's close friend and fellow Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan, also observed the festive rituals, welcoming Lord Ganesha into his home. He shared a photo of the Ganpati idol on X, conveying warm wishes to everyone. He captioned the post, “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat.”

Later in the evening, both Salman and Shah Rukh attended the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration hosted by the Ambani family at their residence, Antilia. During the event, Salman was accompanied by his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, while Shah Rukh was joined by his wife, Gauri Khan, her mother, and their children, AbRam and Suhana.