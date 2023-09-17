Salman Khan shares a throwback pic with a heartfelt message for niece Alizeh

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently took to Instagram to share a touching message for his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, along with a throwback picture. Alizeh is the daughter of Salman's sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Atul Agnihotri.

In the throwback snap, Salman was seen carrying Alizeh in his arms, both exchanging smiles. Alizeh was dressed in a navy blue outfit, while Salman sported a black T-shirt.

Accompanying the picture was a heartfelt caption from Salman, imparting wisdom and advice to his niece. He urged her to undertake any endeavour with dedication and hard work, emphasising the importance of staying true to oneself/

The caption read, “Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna (Do a favour to your uncle, whatever you do, do it with heart and hard work)! Always yaad rakho (remember), Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana (Don't become the same to fit among the rest, and don't get separated from everyone in the process of becoming different). And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa (once you have committed then don't even listen to uncle)!! @alizehagnihotri.”

Alizeh expressed her gratitude in the comments, thanking her uncle. The post received positive reactions from various celebrities and fans who found the gesture endearing and the message valuable Additionally, it was revealed that Alizeh is preparing for her Bollywood debut in an upcoming film directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi.