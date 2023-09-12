Kareena Kapoor adds glamour to Akanksha Malhotra’s luxe exhibition in Mumbai

Akanksha Malhotra, renowned for her iconic role as Rakhi Dixit in the 2004 blockbuster Garv: Pride and Honour, made a triumphant comeback, not only in the world of cinema but also as a high-end entrepreneur. Akanksha, who is set to make her OTT debut with the eagerly anticipated series Unreal, recently took to social media to reveal her upcoming project.

This multifaceted star, known not only for her acting prowess but also for her luxury home decor line, Exclusively Yours, hosted a deluxe exhibition to showcase her latest opulent collection. The glittering event, which unfolded in Mumbai on September 11, was nothing short of a star-studded affair.

Gracing the occasion with her timeless charm was none other than Bollywood’s beloved Kareena Kapoor Khan. Cameras captured the radiant duo as Akanksha introduced Kareena to her latest, breathtaking collection. Kareena, in turn, showered praise upon the brand and marveled at the enchanting decor that adorned the exhibition.

Akanksha Malhotra’s return to the limelight is indeed a momentous one, as she gears up for her comeback after a remarkable 18-year hiatus. Her upcoming web series, Unreal, promises to be a must-watch, featuring a stellar cast that includes Rasika Dugal, Benafsha Soonawalla, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sayandeep Sengupta, Apoorva Arora, Khushboo Atre, Delnaaz Irani, Shweta Basu Prasad and more. As the starlet makes her grand re-entry into the entertainment world, fans eagerly await her bright new venture.

