Joe Jonas wells up on stage before singing song he wrote for estranged wife Sophie Turner

Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas shed a tear while thanking his fans before singing the song he wrote for his estranged wife Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, has been on tour with his brothers over the last few weeks amid news of his divorce from the Game of Thrones actress.

At his show at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, he told fans before he launched into a rendition of Hesitate, "Thank you everyone for the love and support to me and my family - I love you guys."



Also read: Chris Evans ties the knot with Alba Baptista in intimate Massachusetts ceremony: Reports

He walked around the stage and looked down at the ground while the crowd cheered him on, and video from one cinematographer showed him in close-up singing the lyrics to the song while a single tear rolled from his eye. During the moment Joe was singing the lines, "Time, time only heals if we work through it now, I promise we'll figure this out."

As per a media report, Joe continued to sing the chorus along with brothers Nick and Kevin despite being overcome with emotion. His parents Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr were watching in the audience and a clip showed Denise putting her hand over her mouth and shook her head as soon as her children began playing the song. Joe also told fans at the Saturday gig, "It's been a crazy week I just wanna say, look - if you don't hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?"

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie, with whom he has daughter Willa, three, as well as another girl born last year, on 5 September after four years of marriage.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Madelyn Cline as he attends 2023 US Open with Alia Bhatt