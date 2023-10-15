Deepika Padukone shares her powerful cop look from ‘Singham Again’, Ranveer Singh reacts  

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently unveiled her look as a key character in the highly anticipated Rohit Shetty film, Singham Again. The announcement came as a surprise for fans, accompanied by a sneak peek of her cop avatar in the movie. Deepika shared her look on Instagram, showcasing her in uniform with a gun, giving a glimpse of her fierce character named Shakti Shetty.

In the poster, Deepika displayed an intense persona, gripping a revolver and showcasing a commanding presence as a cop. The poster was action-packed, with a backdrop of a burning building, bodies, and car wreckage, capturing the essence of the film's thrilling narrative.

Actor and Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh, affectionately referred to her as ‘Lady Singham’ and expressed his excitement, commenting, “Aag laga degi (She will burn it down), and adding fiery emojis. The post received an enthusiastic response from the Bollywood community, with Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sharing their excitement through fire and exploding head emojis.

The buzz about Deepika's involvement in Singham Again had surfaced earlier, hinting at her role as the first female cop in Rohit's cop universe. The character, described as a ‘Lady Singham,’ is believed to be intricately woven into the film's plot, potentially portraying Ajay Devgn's sister.



Rohit had confirmed the inclusion of Deepika in the cop universe during an interview, underscoring her significant role in the movie. The collaboration between the director and the talented actress has been eagerly awaited, following their previous successful project, Chennai Express, and their recent collaboration on the song Current Laga for Cirkus.

Deepika's role is anticipated to be more than a cameo, with substantial screen time requiring her presence for an estimated 35 to 40 days of shooting. The movie promises action, intrigue, and a powerful performance from Deepika, adding a fresh and exciting dimension to the popular film series.