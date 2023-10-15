Bollywood stars grace 141st IOC session at NMACC, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor captured together

Saturday saw a dazzling gathering of Bollywood stars at the inauguration of the 141st International Olympic Committee Session held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor graced the occasion, capturing the spotlight and social media.

In a candid picture circulating on social media, Shah Ruk, donning a sharp black suit, engaged in a conversation with Deepika Padukone, radiating grace in her grey pantsuit. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, elegantly attired in ethnic ensembles, were also captured in a frame with Deepika and Shah Rukh. In the photo, Shah Rukh engaged in conversation with Deepika, emanating a strong and confident aura in her stylish grey pants.

On Reddit, a user humorously remarked on a candid photo of the quartet, highlighting Alia appearing ‘asleep.’ The online community buzzed with playful observations, depicting the lighter side of the star-studded event. Some praised Deepika for her poised demeanour, always maintaining a composed expression.

A user wrote, “Alia is sleeping without a care in the world, Ranbir lost in phone like a true backbencher, Shah Rukh pretending to give full attention, but his mind is wandering somewhere else most probably, while Deepika is giving serious Hermione Granger vibes.” Another fan commented, “Everyone is bored... Alia is literally asleep… Don’t even blame her. I would too. And Shah Rukh and Deepika have both aced the professional but idc (I don't care) look.” One more joked,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an address at the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session, a crucial gathering where significant decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are deliberated. Notably, India hosted the IOC session for the second time, marking a momentous event after nearly 40 years. The last IOC session held in India was in New Delhi in 1983.