Ranveer says 'Mera Mahi', as he posts photo giving a peck on Dhoni's cheeks

Bollywood livewire actor Ranveer Singh on Thursday shared pictures with former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, calling him 'Mera Mahi'.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared two photos, in which they are seen flashing their smiles for the cameras. In another photo, the actor can be seen giving a sweet kiss on Dhoni's cheek.



Also Read: Twinning and winning: Ranveer Singh and Dhoni’s 4-year-old daughter, Ziva, sport the same pair of shades

Ranveer is wearing a black tee, and is sporting a moustache, while Dhoni is donning a blue formal shirt.

The Bajirao Mastani fame actor captioned the post as: "Mera Mahi #hero #icon #legend #goat #bigbrother", followed by a red heart emoji.

The post was liked by Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao. Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Ranveer replied to Sakshi with a red heart emoticon.

Nupur Sanon wrote: "At the top", followed by an evil eye emoji.

Fans commented on the post, and wrote: "Two GOATS of India", "that's bloody brilliant !! champions","hot and cool together", "Baba and Mahi! 2 Gem", "Haaaye that kiss", "Mera Rambo", and "Singh is King", among many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in romantic comedy family drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.



Also Read: MS Dhoni flaunts new hairstyle; Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor react to the uber-cool look

The film stars Ranveer and Alia Bhatt as a couple with contrasting personalities who decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married.

The flick also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in pivotal roles.

He next has 'Singham Again' in the pipeline.