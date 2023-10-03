MS Dhoni flaunts new hairstyle; Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor react to the uber-cool look

The Indulge office agrees that MS Dhoni, an Indian cricketing legend, looked his absolute best with long hair and thus, his new hairstyle is all that we needed to make our Tuesday afternoon better than ever. The much-celebrated wicket-keeper-batsman rolled back in time and wore his hair long again. Only this time, he added an uber-cool touch to the same, thanks to celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim who shared photos of MS Dhoni flaunting his new look on Instagram.

Aalim revealed that a couple of months ago, MS Dhoni showed him a picture of a fan art where he is rocking long hair. Aalim was so impressed by that look that he asked the Indian cricketer to grow his hair back and he played with the texture and the colour of his new hairstyle.

In his caption, he wrote, "We both promised each other that will not touch his hair and keep growing it and then we will cut & style it. I have been a huge fan of Mahi bhai’s long hair, we decided to create an all-new texture and colour for the hair…I really enjoyed creating this effortless hairstyle for Mahi bhai."

MS Dhoni has trusted Aalim with his hair previously as well. Talking about their frequent collaboration, Aalim said, "It’s an amazing opportunity for any creative person to get associated with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and I’m always grateful that I get this honour to show my craft by styling his hair."

The cricketer's new hairstyle has received a thumbs up from the likes of Armaan Malik, Ranveer Singh and even Anil Kapoor wrote commented, "He’s looking great Aalim .. great haircut and the Aalim touch."