When witty and savage get-together: Dhoni’s epic reply to Yogi Babu’s request

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni have ventured into the entertainment industry by establishing their production house, Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The couple was seen at the audio launch of their maiden production Let’s Get Married (LGM) on Monday at Leela Palace, Chennai. The romcom has been directed by Ramesh Tamilmani and Sakshi has assisted the filmmaker to conceptualise the story. Starring Harish Kalyan, Nadiya, Ivana, Yogi Babu and Mirchi Vijay, the film is set to hit the screens in the later half of 2023.

Chennai has been the centre of Dhoni’s fanbase. At the audio launch, actor Yogi Babu was seen fanboying over the legend. He asked Dhoni to take him to CSK’s team. To which, Thala Dhoni known for his epic comebacks replied, “Rayudu is retired. So, we do have a place for you in CSK. I'll speak to the management. But you are so busy with films. I'll tell you, you have to play consistently. They bowl very fast and they bowl to injure you only.”

Adding to this, Yogi Babu revealed that he didn’t have dates to join the film. When he came to know that it is being backed by Dhoni’s Production House, he demanded the director for a unique request. He said he would only accept the offer if he received a cricket bat signed by Thala himself.

On the work front, Yogi Babu was last seen in Bommai Nayagi which was released in February 2023. He will next appear in Atlee’s Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone among others. The upcoming movie is said to be released on September 7.

