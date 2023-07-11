Parineeti Chopra turns entrepreneur, invests in personal healthcare startup Clensta

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra has turned into an entrepreneur by investing and partnering in the healthcare startup Clensta. Founded in 2016 by Puneet Gupta, Clensta offers sustainable healthcare and personal care products in haircare, skincare, eye care, lip care and body-care categories.

The actress took to Twitter to announce this new venture and shared how her dream of four years has turned into a reality. She wrote, “I’m finally getting to do something that I have been wanting to do for 4 years but needed the right team to do it with. My education and business background have always made me want to do more than just act, and I’m glad my crazy team and I now have the same vision for my dreams.”

“I’m super excited to announce my brand new journey as an Investor and Partner at @clensta_official! I decided to partner with them for just one simple reason – they are making products that no one else is. Ever heard of Waterless Bathing or Shampooing? Unseen, brand new, innovative. Over the next few weeks we will introduce you to the world of Clensta and the stuff we have been working on .. it's gonna blow your mind (Just as it blew mine)! So excited to have you guys join me in this crazy phase and to be a part of my passion project,” the Ishaqzaade actor added.

Parineeti Chopra with Puneet Gupta

Meanwhile, Puneet Gupta, the founder of Clensta said, “We are thrilled to have Parineeti join the Clensta team as a partner and investor. Her concern for environment, drive for innovation makes her a perfect fit with Clensta. She is passionate about creating a better world, which resonates with our brand ethos of always finding the better way.”

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila and The Great Indian Rescue with Akshay Kumar. She recently was in the news over her engagement with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha.

