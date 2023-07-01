Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in white as they seek blessings at the Golden Temple

On Saturday morning, actress Parineeti Chopra and her fiancé Raghav Chadha visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar twinning in white outfits. The couple got engaged in May and are preparing for their wedding which will take place this year. The actress chose a white kurta and salwar for the visit. She also covered her head with her dupatta. On the other hand, Raghav was dressed in a white kurta and a grey Nehru Jacket. He covered his head with an orange cloth.

Parineeti also took to Twitter to post an image from the visit, writing, "My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side."

Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on May 13 at the Kapurthala house in an intimate ceremony. The event was attended by the couple’s family members and close friends. Many high-profile guests including Priyanka Chopra, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, P Chidambaram and others were seen at the ceremony.

Talking about her decision to marry Raghav, Parineeti wrote in an Instagram post, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing!”

Parineeti and Raghav were recently seen in Udaipur scouting for potential wedding venues. According to reports, before they started dating, Parineeti and Raghav knew one another for a while.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in the upcoming Imtiaz Ali film, Chamkila, along with Diljit Dosanjh. The film narrates the story of Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila, who were shot dead during a event.

