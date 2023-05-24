[PICS] Take a look inside Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s dreamy engagement venue

Indian actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. It was attended by the couple's closest friends and family, including Priyanka Chopra. Parineeti and Raghav's wedding design company took to Instagram on May 23 to share some inside photos of the dreamy engagement venue.

Also read: Parineeti realised Raghav was 'the one' over 'one breakfast together' [SEE PICS]

The venue, Kapurthala House, served as the perfect backdrop for the event, lavishly decorated but with a homely appeal. The photos shared by the company (The Wedding Design Company founded by Vandana Mohan) provide more insight into the thoughtful decor Parineeti and Raghav chose for their special day, from the styling of creepers on the old columns of the beautiful white building to low seating so friends and family could lounge comfortably. The details of the decor were shared in the caption of the post.

It read, “The styling for this special day was done like I would do up corners of my home. It had to be easy, yet curated, with a thought behind it. Not just some things put together (sometimes we do that to make a pretty picture). This was their (Parineeti and Raghav's) brief.”

There were numerous vases, potted plants, and books. White flowers with greenery added a romantic touch to the venue. There was also a fountain that served as a focal point. According to Vandana, “The sound of water added to the calm and serenity we wanted to create.”

Also read: Manushi Chhillar spearheads Estee Lauder's 75-year anniversary campaign 'My Shade, My Story'

Vandana added that, while frames typically contain personal photos of the couple, Parineeti and Raghav did not want the decor to be about them, so the designer chose images of places near and dear to them. “London was where they met, and Punjab truly has their heart,” she explained.

The Wedding Design Company was founded in 2005 by Vandana Mohan and the company has created unforgettable weddings all over the world, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's stunning Lake Como nuptials. Vandana revealed details about Parineeti and Raghav's engagement decor in the caption of the post.

