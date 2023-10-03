Ananya Panday serves glamour as she unveils Jimmy Choo’s Diwali capsule

Think sparkle and splendour and Diwali, a famed Hindu festival comes to mind. The festival offers the perfect reason to splurge and capitalising on this feeling of adorning things twinkling from shoes to bags, Jimmy Choo has launched its Diwali capsule. With the edit, the British luxury fashion house also unveiled Ananya Panday as their brand ambassador.

Ananya rocked multiple looks from the brand's latest capsule but our favourite of all features her in a black floor-length cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit. With minimal makeup and a sleek-back damp hairstyle, the Bollywood actress exuded boss babe energy and we are here for it.

Talking about this brand-new association, Ananya shared, “I am truly honoured and thrilled to be a part of the Jimmy Choo family. It’s a dream come true to represent such an iconic luxury brand that has set the standard for glamour and style. I can’t wait to embark on this exciting journey and create magic together.”

Ananya Panday in Jimmy Choo Diwali capsule

Coming to the collection, it explores the gold and bronze colour palette and stays true to the glittery and gleaming spirit of the festive season. Expect iconic silhouettes including Bing, Love, the new Saeda Sandal Platform, Romy Pump and of course, their signature handbags.

In the looks, Ananya has been spotted rocking a gold clutch, bucket bag and a black side sling that comes with a chunky chain — all enough to make a statement at the Diwali parties you RSVPed a month prior.

