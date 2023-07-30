Ananya Panday's stylish Ibiza vacation: from trendy mini dresses to chic bikini sets, get inspired for your next getaway!

On Saturday, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared another glimpse of her ongoing family holiday in Ibiza. She had been dropping pictures from the Spanish archipelago, and the snippets featured great outfit inspirations for your next getaway. In the post, Ananya was seen in a printed Bodycon mini dress, a neon-orange outfit, and a leopard-printed bikini set. Ananya's BFF, Suhana Khan commented on the post, “Wow my muse [angel emoticon].”

Ananya took to Instagram to share pictures from her Ibiza vacation with the caption, “Obsessed with Rysa and her digital camera [camera and heart-eye emoji] (or is it the other way around).” The first two pictures showed Ananya posing in the mini bodycon dress. The third featured the actress sipping cocktails in an orange ensemble. She also shared photos with her sister Rysa and another of her chilling by the beach in the animal-printed bikini set.

Ananya's first holiday look featured her in a mini dress, which she matched with her sister. While Ananya wore a black and white check box printed ensemble, Rysa chose a similar look in black and Barbie pink shade. The mini dress featured noodle straps and a figure-hugging fitting. She wore it with chunky white sneakers, a shoulder bag, dainty earrings, and minimal makeup.

In the second look, Ananya had chosen a leopard-printed bikini top featuring a plunging slit neckline, broad shoulder straps, and an asymmetric midriff-baring hem. She wore it with a dainty gold chain featuring charms, a messy top bun and darkened brows.

Lastly, she was seen wearing a neon-orange bodycon mini dress featuring a strapless neckline. She accessorised the outfit with a dainty necklace and stacked multi-coloured beaded bracelets.

Image credits: Ananya Panday Instagram