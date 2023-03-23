Ananya Panday takes notes from Miranda Priestly aka Meryl Streep for new series ‘Call Me Bae’

It was the iconic Miranda Priestly aka Meryl Streep who told poor Andrea (played by Anne Hathaway) that the supposedly blue sweater that she is wearing is picked by the fashion folks for her and that the industry affects everyone, even the lowest common denominators. Taking notes from the legend herself, Ananya Panday is set to star in a new series by Amazon Prime Video titled Call Me Bae.

Varun Dhawan shared Ananya's first look from the upcoming series wherein she can be seen schooling him on how the couture culture impacts us all, even him. The makers called her the ultimate 'fashionista in the primeverse!' and in case you have missed the teaser, check it out here:

Call Me Bae is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers. Directed by Collin D’Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, the series will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon release.

As per media reports, in the series, Ananya will play the role of a fashionista who is disowned by her ultra-rich family, owing to a scandal. Call Me Bae marks Ananya's OTT debut. She was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The sports action film, produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, tanked at the box office.

