[PIC] Ananya Panday soaks in the sun, shares cutest photo with puppies

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to share some pictures and clips of her spending time with puppies, showing her animal-loving side to her fans. In one sun-kissed picture posted by the actress, she can be seen smiling as she held two puppies in her hands. She also shared a clip of the puppies licking her feet. She captioned the post, “PUPPIES!!! (smiley face with teary-eyed emojis).”

In the first snap, Ananya can be seen dressed in a blue t-shirt, black pants and black slippers. She held puppies in her palms while they all basked in the sunlight. Ananya had her eyes closed in the snap and she was also seen with a nose pin on. The actress also shared a photo of two puppies while they were sitting on the sand. She posted a small video too, in which some puppies were seen licking her feet. The last image she uploaded featured an up-close shot of a puppy sporting a sad expression.