Summer comes in early! Ananya Panday's bikini-clad photo dump is all about 'feeling random'

The Gehraiyaan actress shared a couple of clicks on her Instagram handle dressed in a neon and checked bikini

Muskan Khullar Published :  11th February 2023 01:33 PM   |   Published :   |  11th February 2023 01:33 PM
Ananya Panday's photo dump

Trust Ananya Panday to serve fashion goals and she will not disappoint. The Gehraiyaan actress took to her social media handle on Friday and shared a couple of candid clicks. In the photos, Ananya's outfits were on-point and we could not stop obsessing over them.

In one of the photos, she was dressed in a checked yellow bikini which she layered with a matching oversized shirt. The star kid flaunted her chiselled frame in a neon bikini top and bottom in another click. There were also other photos where Ananya looked her candid best. 

Also Read: [PIC] Ananya Panday soaks in the sun, shares cutest photo with puppies

A post shared by Ananya

In her caption, Ananya wrote, "mirror selfies, taking photos, photos being taken, weird selfies - feeling random." Her mom, Bhavana Panday, took to the comment section and responded to the caption with "Random plans and random clicks are far better than organised things." 

Also Read: Ananya Panday to play lead in Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming cyber-thriller

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda who made his Bollywood debut with the action-thriller. The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Dharma Productions with Puri Connects. Made with a budget of Rs 200 crore, the film grossed only ₹48.5 crores worldwide and tanked at the box office. 

