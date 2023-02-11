Summer comes in early! Ananya Panday's bikini-clad photo dump is all about 'feeling random'

Trust Ananya Panday to serve fashion goals and she will not disappoint. The Gehraiyaan actress took to her social media handle on Friday and shared a couple of candid clicks. In the photos, Ananya's outfits were on-point and we could not stop obsessing over them.

In one of the photos, she was dressed in a checked yellow bikini which she layered with a matching oversized shirt. The star kid flaunted her chiselled frame in a neon bikini top and bottom in another click. There were also other photos where Ananya looked her candid best.

Take a look at the post here:

In her caption, Ananya wrote, "mirror selfies, taking photos, photos being taken, weird selfies - feeling random." Her mom, Bhavana Panday, took to the comment section and responded to the caption with "Random plans and random clicks are far better than organised things."

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda who made his Bollywood debut with the action-thriller. The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Dharma Productions with Puri Connects. Made with a budget of Rs 200 crore, the film grossed only ₹48.5 crores worldwide and tanked at the box office.