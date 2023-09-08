Ananya Panday celebrates the success of 'Dream Girl 2' in a stunning red outfit

Actress Ananya Panday just blew our minds away. Reason? Her latest fashion statement. The actress who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Dream Girl 2 is on cloud nine. Ananya is trying her level best to promote the film and encourage her fans to go and watch it. But what’s most interesting is that Ananya is doing it all in style. We were simply mesmerised by her new look. She painted the town red in a chic co-ord set from fashion designer Amit Aggarwal. Yes, for the success party of her film, Ananya was seen rocking a gorgeous red co-ord set that also showcases her love for figure-hugging silhouettes.



The outfit includes a stunning red hot bralette-style top teamed with a stunning bodycon skirt featuring an intriguing wrap design. The strapless top came with side cutouts whereas the skirt had a daring slit that sprang from the center line. Not to forget that there was another choker-style matching cloth wrapped around her neck. We simply loved the way the actress pulled it off with grace and oomph. Ananya finished it off with a pair of Sophia Webster's stunning heels.



For jewellery, she added abstract-shaped silver earrings, a ring and a beautiful sparkling bracelet. For makeup, the diva opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks and glossy lips. A sleek hairdo looked amazing.

Ananya Panday looking super stylish in a red outfit (Image source: Instagram)

Do you remember Ananya Panday’s denim-on-denim look? She aced it like a complete fashionista. Ananya previously shared pictures looking chic in a high-end luxe route in a Heaven by Marc Jacobs pick.

Ananya Panday rocking denims and how (Image source: Instagram)

Her outfit included a frayed corset denim top with chic distressed detailing. She wore it with a pair of oversized wide-leg jeans. With her minimal glam and open hair, Ananya carried a classy street style avatar like a pro.