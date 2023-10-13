Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for October 13-19

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

For those who are fighting for justice, be assured, the verdict will be in your favour. Don’t give up! Your communication skills are great and that’s going to help you in finding solutions to your problems. Surround yourself with wise teachers or friends.

Lucky colour: Orange and purple

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)



You have the power to conquer the world. Just stay away from fake people, as they are with you for a reason. Their intentions are not pure and they will not hesitate to strike you, when least expected. Face your fears and trust only yourself and God. Read the holy books for guidance.

Lucky colour: White



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Walk away from toxic people and situations as they no longer deserve to be a part of your life. There is so much to accomplish and for that you need to make some plans. Your guardian angels in heaven and Earth are guiding you throughout. The power of true and eternal love heals all

Lucky colour: Pink, teal green

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

The wheel of fortune favours you now. End of delays and new beginnings are foreseen. Love and blessings fill your life. A harmonious relationship with your family members with a promise of a happily ever after is on the cards. Marriage, new beginnings and birth/ adoption of a child is foreseen.

Lucky colour: Light blue

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



You are at a junction where any path you take, you will reach your destination. However, choose the road ahead wisely. Do not get tempted to take a short cut. Follow your heart as it never lies. You have the power of taking charge of your life and some very important situations. Stay grounded and don’t indulge in gossip.

Lucky colour:

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Make bold and ambitious choices. Great progress is possible with likeminded people. Your strength and grace is your biggest asset. Be more forgiving. A situation will require a more uplifting approach. Pause for reflection and dare to be different

Lucky colour: Peach, white, beige

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

This is a time of great personal and professional growth. Working with others in a cooperative manner will bring great results. An excellent opportunity to study, enhance your qualifications is on the cards. Everything happens for a reason. Release your past and embrace the opportunities for happiness.

Lucky colour: Pink, magenta

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence and claim your power. Time to celebrate success and happiness with your loved ones is foreseen. This is only possible because you are a go-getter. Hard work always pays. Release the past and forgive yourself and others.

Lucky colour: Light green, beige and white

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

You have invested wisely. Now have patience and start working on your next project. The results will surely be in your favour. Start afresh with bygones behind you. Your good times are getting manifested. Claim them! Call upon your ancestors for divine protection and guidance.

Lucky colour: : White, rainbow shades

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Release the past as it’s time to move ahead in life. Time heals all wounds. A positive, new emotional experience awaits full of romance, mutual respect and lasting spiritual connections. This phase will guide you to search within. Surrounding yourself with wise gurus and friends will help.

Lucky colour: Golden, brown, aqua blue

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Stand up for what you believe in. Release fears which hold you back. Time to detox your body, mind and soul. Lack of self confidence leads to unnecessary worry. You have something to achieve. Start planning now and leave the worries to your Angels.

Lucky colour: Wine red

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Breathe a sigh of relief and start planning for the future. Travel, relocations are on the cards. Take the leap of faith and go forward. Your guardian angels are with you. Do what excites you. Listen to your inner self, the Universe will connect with you through divine messages.

Lucky colour: Rust, brown, orange



