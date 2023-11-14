How to take care of your hair post Diwali

Diwali is over as we all know, the country’s air quality is plummeting to hazardous levels. Post-festive pollution can take a toll on our environment and personal well-being. Post-Diwali pollution, characterised by elevated levels of air pollutants, poses a significant risk to our hair health. The bursting of firecrackers releases pollutants which can settle on our hair and scalp, causing damage. These pollutants, combined with the dry and cool weather that often accompanies the festive season, can lead to issues such as dryness, frizz, and breakage. To help you safeguard your tresses, we list out some hair care products that can bring back some life to your hair.

OZiva Hair Vitamins (With DHT Blocker & Omega-3)

Hair Vitamins by OZiva promotes hair growth and nourishment with the goodness of Vitamin A, C, D, E, B-complex, Iron, Zinc, Omega 3 and many more. It helps prevent follicle shrinking and controls hair fall with the help of DHT Blockers like Stinging Nettle, Pumpkin Seed, Beta-Sitosterol, and Pine Bark. The anti-inflammatory properties of OZiva Hair Vitamins with DHT Blocker and Omega-3 help to open up the hair follicles and promote hair growth by preventing dry and flaky scalp. This is gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, no artificial sweeteners, 0g sugar which helps reduce hair fall and damage while hydrating and nourishing the scalp.

Price: Rs 899

Available online.

Kama Ayurveda Hair Care Regime

Kama Ayurveda Hair Care Regime kit is an intensive hair treatment that effectively works for hair loss, dandruff and premature greying. It contains the herbal formula which includes indigo (neeli), Eclipta Alba and gooseberry which acts as an antifungal agent and prevents scalp infections. The kit is 100 per cent natural and contains rose and jasmine hair cleanser and conditioner along with the Bringadi intensive hair oil.

Price: Rs 3,985

Available online.

Also read: Sanya Malhotra opens up about the secrets to her beauty and lots more!





The Body Shop Frizz-Free Hair Regime

The Body Shop Frizz-Free Hair Regime contains The Body Shop Shea Butter Richly Replenishing Conditioner, The Body Shop Shea Intense Repair Shampoo along with The Body Shop Grapeseed Glossing Serum. Replenishing conditioner is enriched with Community Trade shea butter from Ghana. The presence of shea butter gives it a nutty scent and rich and creamy texture. Shea Butter Richly Replenishing Shampoo reduces hair breakage and makes hair looks healthier and less frizzy and the Grapeseed Glossing Serum smoothes hair and gives it natural-looking shine.

Price: Rs 2,785

Available online.

Indulekha; Bringha Hair Oil

Indulekha is a clinically tested, Ayurvedic brand that has medicinal properties in its bringha oil. The products are specially formulated to control hair fall and grow new hair. The hair oil is supposed to be used thrice a week for up to four months and followed up by the hair cleanser for effective results. The products are free from parabens and synthetic perfumes.

Price: Rs 432

Available online.

T.A.C - The Ayurveda Co. BhringaBali Shampoo and Conditioner

The BhringaBali Shampoo and Conditioner combo by The Ayurveda Co. is your ultimate defense against Post Festive Pollution. Infused with the regal Bhringraj, these Ayurvedic wonders cleanse, repair, and fortify your hair from root to tip, shielding it from the toxic aftermath of festivities. The shampoo, a potent cleanser, promotes growth and boosts shine, while the conditioner, enriched with Bhringraj's nourishing power, smoothens texture, controls breakage, and adds a brilliant shine, combating the damage caused by pollution.

Price: Rs 798

Available online.

Also read: The ultimate makeup guide: Achieving professional results at home achieving