Beat the heat with these sunscreens!

Though we need the sun to develop vitamin D and keep our spirits high, its harsh afternoon rays can cause more harm than good including cancer of the skin. Face the sun with no fear this summer with this diverse range of new sunscreen creams that are lightweight, non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic.

Some vitamin C!

Laneige's Radian-C Sun Cream has SPF 50+ PA++++ and loads of vitamin C to protect your skin against UV rays. This moist sunscreen with a lightweight airy formula should be reapplied multiple times and it has the advantages of both organic and inorganic sunscreens.

Rs 2,000. Available online.

Put Simply's Beat the Sun sunscreen

Simply great!

If you have oily and pimply skin and are fed up looking for a great non-sticky, effective sun protector, homegrown brand Put Simply might put your quest to an end. Their amazing Beat The Sun Sunscreen sits lightly on your skin letting it breathe freely. The water-based formula doesn't clog the pores either, minimising the chances of breakouts. Its 50+ and PA++++ broad spectrum covers you adequately from both harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Rs 849. On putsimply.co.in

Sandiva's Loose top-up SPF Powder

Sun fun

If you don't like spoiling the makeup with a sweaty and sticky sun protector base, go for Sandiva's unique Loose Top-up SPF Powder, which is a lightweight, translucent powder one can easily apply on top of makeup or on bare skin.



Rich in antioxidants, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, this non-comedogenic and hypoallergic cream that comes with a brush applicator, offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays and free radical damage.

Rs 500. On sandivaskincare.in

O3+ Alpha Men Sunscreen

A man's best friend

Alpha Men Suncreen by O3+ broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays while being non-greasy and quick-absorbing. With SPF 50 blocking up to 98% of UVB rays, the niacinamide present in the cream brightens up and evens out the skin tone as aloe vera soothes and moisturizes the skin.

Rs. 399. On o3plus.com

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen

Sun logic

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen is power-packed with vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and papaya extracts, that hydrate the skin giving it a radiant glow. The

fusion of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide protects against both UVA and UVB

rays while its non-oily, water-light texture gives your skin a dewy look. The best part is that it has a fragrance-free and colour-free formula that is safe for

all skin types.

Rs 569. On aqualogica.in

Vilvah's Melt-in-milk sunscreen

The milky way

Vilvah's Melt-in-milk sunscreen lotion is an aqua-based sunscreen lotion rich in soy milk extract. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula is suitable for humid climates and doesn't leave a white cast. With effective and safe UV filters like Tinosorb S, Tinosorb M and Zinc Micronized to protect your skin, the cream is water-resistant too.

Rs 599. On vilvahstore.com