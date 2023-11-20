Beyond the basics: Dermatologist-approved skincare trends for 2024

One of the key shifts in the skincare paradigm across the years is the growing awareness of science-backed skincare. Driven by increased consciousness, individuals are now seeking skincare trends with scientific evidence supporting their efficacy. As a result, most individuals are now meeting with their dermatologists to determine whether the trends are rational and appropriate for their skin or not. Dr Andrea Castelino, Consultant Dermatologist at DermaZeal Clinic, Bangalore, tells us more about the skincare trends to lookout for in 2024.

While topical skincare is always essential for maintaining a good skincare routine, more people are turning to dermatological procedures to tackle specific issues. This change is a result of individuals becoming more conscious of the benefits of receiving treatments in-office as opposed to depending just on over-the-counter medications.

In 2024, dermatological procedures ranging from minimally invasive treatments to lasers and injectables will have become increasingly popular, providing patients with a variety of alternatives to address problems like hyperpigmentation, acne scars, and wrinkles. This shifting trend reflects the advances in dermatological technology and a desire for more effective results.

For those with acne scars, fractional CO2 laser treatments, which help in the collagen remodelling of the scars and have minimal downtime, continue to show promising results. Additionally, “bio-filler” treatments with plasma gel obtained from one’s own plasma are acting as an adjuvant for those who wish to opt for a relatively quicker treatment option to alleviate their acne scars.

While platelet-rich plasma therapy has been trending over the years for acne scars and skin rejuvenation in the form of “vampire” facials, and for hair fall in combination with derma roller, due to its plethora of growth factors and good safety profile, it is now being used by dermatologists to treat under-eye hyperpigmentation or ‘dark circles’ as well.

To address the issue of noticeable "open" pores, “Micro Botox”, which entails injecting tiny doses of the medication into the skin's surface layer, is becoming more and more popular. Micro Botox is also known for its smoothening effects on wrinkles and fine lines.

High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) treatment is an innovative technology that addresses loss of skin elasticity. It uses ultrasonic beams to cause thermal coagulation and collagen stimulation. This is one of the non-invasive methods for skin tightening and lifting and is being increasingly sought-after in recent times.

It is significant to note that, as 2024 approaches, skincare practices will increasingly focus on areas other than the face, including the neck, underarms, hands, and feet. Chemical peels are increasingly being opted for over the arms and hands for hyper-pigmentation, sun tan, and macular amyloidosis. In addition to being used commonly for facial hyper-pigmentation, Q-switched Nd:YAG laser treatments are increasingly being requested for treatment of the hands and underarms. Hyaluronic acid skin booster injections are being used to provide plump and hydrated skin over the neck, decolletage, and hands in addition to the face. Lip care is also a recent focus, with in-clinic lip peels and Q-switched Nd:YAG laser treatment trending for lip hyper-pigmentation.

With this, 2024, indeed, seems like a promising year for science-backed skincare and procedural dermatology, with increased awareness among individuals.