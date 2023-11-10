Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for November 10-16

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

financial abundance and the company of your loved ones is on the cards. Focus only on yourself and the task ahead. Let others do their work. Stay away from others’ drama. Going on trips for fun and family bonding is the highlight of this week. Lucky colours: Off white, beige.

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)



Be the queen who focuses only on what she wants. You have the ability to attract helpful people, so act on your plans and give your best shot. Your creativity will be rewarded with luxurious resources. Do not worry about the outcome. Success is guaranteed. Lucky colour: All shades of green.



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Determination and self control will help you in gaining respect and career advancement. Your success will be acknowledged by others. The love of your family and your soulmate will make this period a blissful one. A situation in life will require a different approach. Think different and act only after thorough planning. Lucky colour: Mauve.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

There is so much to accomplish, you are being watched by your guardian angels, so don’t worry about anything. Choose the right path as the shortcuts are tempting but not ethically correct. Walk out of your past as it’s done and dusted. A great deal of activities will suddenly keep you active and very excited. Lucky colour: Orange.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



Lack of sleep, rest will affect your health. Monitor your health and avoid stress. A non-greasy diet with lots of fresh air will do wonders. Stay determined as issues in life will pull your morale down. Be prepared for any possibility in the next seven days. Follow your passion as you are now ready to face any challenges. Lucky colour: Rust orange.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Seek relief from stress. Sleep well and meditate a little. You have invested wisely in life, so now wait patiently for the harvest. Review progress from time to time. Expect rapid growth in your plans and go by your instincts. Lucky colours: Pink, light brown.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence in yourself and claim your personal power. Take pride in your work. Study hard and enhance your knowledge and qualifications. A course or training is on the cards. Release your fears. Lucky colour: All shades of pink.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

There are better ways to handle a situation. Pause for reflection and then act accordingly. Romantic relationships will be full of positivity and hope for a deep and everlasting relationship. You have invested wisely. Now, simply review your results from time to time. Make plans for future. Luck favours you now. Lucky colour: Aqua blue.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

You can resolve any challenge, just focus on your goals. Others will try to include you in their struggles, just refrain. Financial abundance will bless you along with spiritual bliss. Do charity this month and the universe will bless you tenfold. Your power will intimidate many around you. Stay calm and fearless. Lucky colour: Purple.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

The wheel of fortune favours you now. New beginnings with name, fame and loads of abundance are on the cards. No more delays as the universe is guiding you to the right direction. Follow your passion and do something amazing with your life. Your ex is your past. Please walk away as it’s over. Lucky colours: Brown, light green.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Release your attachment to the outcome. Don’t worry about the process. Consider taking a more uplifting approach towards life. Keep your eyes on the big picture and let everyone do their job well. Your life experience will lead you to success. Your kindness is your strength. Be proud of your achievements. Lucky colour: Sunrise yellow.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Working alone too many hours is not the solution, in fact ask for resources and help. Release your past as there is a more enriching future ahead. Let go and let in God. A new emotional situation will require your attention. Your great intuitive powers will guide you. Lucky colour: Olive green.



Also read: Nourish and shine this Diwali with these must-have makeup products