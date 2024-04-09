Jawa updates bobber motorcycle range for 2024

The new colour option of the Perak comprises a stealth matte black and matte grey dual-tone paint scheme, brass tank badging, and a quilted tan seat.

Jawa has also introduced forward-set foot pegs in the Perak. Now, the pegs are positioned 155 mm forward than earlier to offer a more comfortable rider triangle.

Power comes from a 334cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 29.9 PS and 30 Nm. Apart from a 6-speed gearbox, and an assist and slip clutch, the motorcycle also features ByBre disc brakes with dual-channel ABS assist, and a new seven-step preload adjustable mono-shock in the back.