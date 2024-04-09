Jawa updates bobber motorcycle range for 2024

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the 2024 Jawa Perak Stealth Dual-tone version today. The new variant of the bobber is priced at INR 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new colour option of the Perak comprises a stealth matte black and matte grey dual-tone paint scheme, brass tank badging, and a quilted tan seat.
Jawa has also introduced forward-set foot pegs in the Perak. Now, the pegs are positioned 155 mm forward than earlier to offer a more comfortable rider triangle.
Power comes from a 334cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 29.9 PS and 30 Nm. Apart from a 6-speed gearbox, and an assist and slip clutch, the motorcycle also features ByBre disc brakes with dual-channel ABS assist, and a new seven-step preload adjustable mono-shock in the back.
The brand has simultaneously introduced the 2024 iterations of the Jawa 42 Bobber as well. Priced from INR 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom), for the Moonstone White variant, the range has two new trims - Mystic Copper and Jasper Red dual-tone with diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The complete price list of the Jawa Perak and Jawa 42 Bobber variants (ex-showroom) is as follows:
Jawa Perak – INR 2,13,187
Jawa 42 Bobber Moonstone White – INR 2,09,500
Jawa 42 Bobber Mystic Copper Spoke Wheel – INR 2,12,500
Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Spoke Wheel – INR 2,15,187
Jawa 42 Bobber Mystic Copper Alloy Wheel – INR 2,18,900
Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel – INR 2,19,950
Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror – INR 2,29,500