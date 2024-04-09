Bikes

Jawa updates bobber motorcycle range for 2024

All-new stealth, dual-tone Perak launched
The Jawa Perak, along with the Jawa 42 Bobber, forms the current Factory Custom portfolio for Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the 2024 Jawa Perak Stealth Dual-tone version today. The new variant of the bobber is priced at INR 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new colour option of the Perak comprises a stealth matte black and matte grey dual-tone paint scheme, brass tank badging, and a quilted tan seat.

Jawa has also introduced forward-set foot pegs in the Perak. Now, the pegs are positioned 155 mm forward than earlier to offer a more comfortable rider triangle.

Power comes from a 334cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 29.9 PS and 30 Nm. Apart from a 6-speed gearbox, and an assist and slip clutch, the motorcycle also features ByBre disc brakes with dual-channel ABS assist, and a new seven-step preload adjustable mono-shock in the back.

The 42 Bobber is one of Jawa's best-selling motorcycles

The brand has simultaneously introduced the 2024 iterations of the Jawa 42 Bobber as well. Priced from INR 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom), for the Moonstone White variant, the range has two new trims - Mystic Copper and Jasper Red dual-tone with diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The complete price list of the Jawa Perak and Jawa 42 Bobber variants (ex-showroom) is as follows:

Jawa Perak – INR 2,13,187

Jawa 42 Bobber Moonstone White – INR 2,09,500

Jawa 42 Bobber Mystic Copper Spoke Wheel – INR 2,12,500

Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Spoke Wheel – INR 2,15,187

Jawa 42 Bobber Mystic Copper Alloy Wheel – INR 2,18,900

Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel – INR 2,19,950

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror – INR 2,29,500

