Ather Rizta launched, priced from INR 1.10 lakh

Ather Energy has launched the Rizta, a brand-new electric scooter that it has created to be the most versatile amongst its products.
Priced between INR 1,09,999 and INR 1,44,999 (all prices ex-showroom Bengaluru), the scooter comes with a simple bodywork, signifying the fact that the electric two-wheeler has been built to be functional.
And functional it is, with large single-piece seat which Ather claims is "the largest seat ever on a scooter", 34 litres of under-seat storage, a USB port (under the seat), a flat footboard, and a pillion backrest.
As is the case with electric scooters of today, it comes with myriad features. Some of them include a seven-inch digital instrument display, reverse mode, auto hold, ride modes (Eco and Zip), Magic Twist, SkidControl, FallSafe, Google Maps, WhatsApp and Amazon Alexa connectivity, tow and theft alerts, and more.
Ather has also introduced the Halo Bit (INR 4,999), a smart module that allows the rider and pillion passenger to connect over intercom, listen to music together and a whole lot more.
Available in three variants - S (2.9 kWh), Z (2.9 kWh) and Z (3.7 kWh), the EV is offered in monotone and dual tone colour options.
Peak power is 4.3 kW, while peak torque is 22 Nm. The scooter weighs 119 kg (kerb weight) and rides on 12-inch wheels. It features a 200 mm disc brake up front and a drum in the back (there is CBS assist too).
Available in three variants - S (2.9 kWh), Z (2.9 kWh) and Z (3.7 kWh). The S variant and Z variant with the 2.9 kWh battery come with a claimed range of 123 km per charge, 80 km/h top speed, and a charging time (nought to 80 per cent) of six hours and 40 minutes.
On the other hand, the top Z variant with a 3.7 kWh battery has a claimed range of 160 km, and a lower charging time of four hours and 30 minutes.
Prices:
S - INR 1,09,999
Z (2.9 kWh battery) - INR 1,24,999
Z (3.7 kWh battery) - INR 1,44,999
* All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru.
* Ather claims to have over 2,500 charging points in 170 cities in India.
Ather is offering a three years or 30,000 km battery warranty (can be increased to five years or 60,000 km), three years or 30,000 km scooter warranty and a three-year warranty for the portable charger.