Fabio Quartararo signs new multi-year deal with Yamaha

Until the announcement of his contract extension, Quartararo was heavily linked to a move to Aprilia Racing, as the RS-GP has been performing better than Yamaha's YZR-M1 of late.

The Iwata factory prioritised keeping the Frenchman in its fold, as it is claimed that the contract extension was influenced by the strong commitment Yamaha has made to return to winning ways.

After signing the new contract, Quartararo said, "Last winter Yamaha proved to me that they have a new approach and a new aggressive mindset. My confidence is high: we will be back at the front together!"

The 2021 title winner believes that he will get back to winning ways with the Japanese team. "Six years ago, they (Yamaha) gave me the chance to step up to MotoGP, and since then we have achieved great things together. We still have a long way ahead of us to start fighting for victory again. I will work hard, and I am sure that, together, we will achieve our dream once more!"