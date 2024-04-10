2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched, priced at INR 1.51 lakh

The motorcycle now features three new ABS ride modes, namely Road, Rain and Off-road, which control the level of intrusion of the ABS. There is also a new switchable traction control system that works with the ABS modes.

Bajaj says, when selected, an ABS mode will be retained by the system even when the motorcycle is restarted, until the rider prompts a change. The traction control system resets with each ignition cycle, though.

Furthermore, there is a new fully digital LCD dash with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The N250's digital console allows the rider to receive mobile notifications, accept or reject calls, and also displays service notifications, and turn-by-turn navigation instructions.