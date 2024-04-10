2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched, priced at INR 1.51 lakh
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 at a price of INR 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) in the market today. The updated motorcycle comes in three colourways and even features new liveries, which are similar to the ones the NS range of Pulsars sport.
The motorcycle now features three new ABS ride modes, namely Road, Rain and Off-road, which control the level of intrusion of the ABS. There is also a new switchable traction control system that works with the ABS modes.
Bajaj says, when selected, an ABS mode will be retained by the system even when the motorcycle is restarted, until the rider prompts a change. The traction control system resets with each ignition cycle, though.
Furthermore, there is a new fully digital LCD dash with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The N250's digital console allows the rider to receive mobile notifications, accept or reject calls, and also displays service notifications, and turn-by-turn navigation instructions.
There's more. To improve the handling of the motorcycle, Bajaj has given it a new 37 mm upside-down front suspension. The Pearl Metallic White and Glossy Racing Red variants feature Champagne Gold USD forks, while the Brooklyn Black variant gets a black front suspension. The rear suspension is a monoshock absorber.
The upgrade to wider tyres, now 110/70-section in the front and 140/70-section in the rear, wrapped around 17-inch wheels, has also been done to improve grip and stability. Invariably, the fatter tyres also improve the stance and road presence of the motorcycle.
The N250 is powered by a 249.07 cc, oil-cooled engine producing 24.5 PS and 21.5 Nm. The engine features a slip and assist clutch and is teamed to a 5-speed gearbox. Weighing 164 kg, the quarter-litre bike has a seat height of 800 mm and 165 mm of road clearance.