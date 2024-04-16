Fabio has a lot more time than I had left: Marc Marquez

Marquez claimed that he was not surprised when he heard that Fabio had decided to stay at Yamaha and acknowledged that comparisons between his exit from Honda and Quartararo's contract extension with Yamaha are being made.

But the Spaniard justified his decision to leave the Japanese outfit for which he raced between 2013 and 2023 by saying, "A lot of people have compared it to my situation, but Fabio has a lot more time than I had left."

Referring to the career-changing arm injury he suffered in Jerez in 2020 and the subsequent operations he had to undergo, Marquez said, "He (Quartararo) hasn't gone through a period like I did, with a very serious injury that even led me to doubt myself. That is fundamental."