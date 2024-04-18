Yamaha AEROX 155 S

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd., in alignment with ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, launched the AEROX 155 Version S embodying the spirit of performance, style, and innovation. The latest version of the Maxi-Sports Scooter comes with the advanced Smart Key technology aimed at enhancing convenience and security for riders manoeuvring through urban settings. The Smart Key feature of the AEROX 155 Version S is crafted to redefine urban mobility and provide a seamless experience to the riders. Notably, its answer-back capability assists in locating the scooter amid bustling city environments, activating flashing blinkers and a buzzer sound for easy identification in crowded areas. Additionally, the keyless ignition streamlines the startup procedure, enabling riders to effortlessly start their scooter through proximity detection, eliminating the hassle of manual key insertion. The rider can smoothly start the vehicle by rotating the knob to ignition position and simply pushing the start button.

The smart key incorporates an immobilizer function, ensuring the scooter's protection when the key is out of range, providing riders with peace of mind against potential threats. Mechanically, the 155cc Blue Core engine is equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm. It is E20 fuel compliant, has an on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) System and also gets hazard system as a standard feature.

Priced at Rs. 1,50,600