Brixton Motorcycles enters India

The company has partnered with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. for manufacturing and distribution, preparing to launch an exclusive range of motorcycles tailored for the Indian audience. Brixton's move into India is fueled by a strategic vision to introduce its European elegance to the Indian riders. After nearly two years of meticulous planning with KAW Veloce Motors, the company aims to leverage India's significant position in the global motorcycle sphere, thereby reinforcing Brixton's growing reputation in Europe and Southeast Asia. The company is set to launch four distinct motorcycle models in India this year, each exemplifying Brixton’s dedication to elegance, performance and innovation. These models are being developed at Brixton’s Austrian design center, with production centered in a new state-of-the-art facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, benefiting from KAW Group's extensive manufacturing expertise.