Brixton Motorcycles enters India

The company has partnered with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. for manufacturing and distribution, preparing to launch an exclusive range of motorcycles tailored for the Indian audience. Brixton's move into India is fueled by a strategic vision to introduce its European elegance to the Indian riders. After nearly two years of meticulous planning with KAW Veloce Motors, the company aims to leverage India's significant position in the global motorcycle sphere, thereby reinforcing Brixton's growing reputation in Europe and Southeast Asia. The company is set to launch four distinct motorcycle models in India this year, each exemplifying Brixton’s dedication to elegance, performance and innovation. These models are being developed at Brixton’s Austrian design center, with production centered in a new state-of-the-art facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, benefiting from KAW Group's extensive manufacturing expertise.
Further elevating their collaborative efforts, Brixton and KVMPL plan to set up a research and development center in India. This initiative aims at crafting models specifically for the Indian market and marks a significant step towards establishing India as a strategic export hub to Southeast Asian and African markets. Brixton Motorcycles also intends to build a comprehensive dealer network across major Indian cities. The plan includes launching 15 dealerships by the end of 2024 and expanding to 50 by the following year, ensuring accessibility and convenience for customers nationwide. To engage with Indian consumers effectively, Brixton will initiate an extensive marketing campaign leading up to a festive brand launch in 2024.