Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched, priced from INR 2.99 lakh

Ultraviolette, the maker of electric motorcycles, has launched the F77 Mach 2 with a starting price of INR 2.99 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). This price though, applies for the first 1,000 buyers of the Mach 2. The Recon, on the other hand, is priced at INR 3.99 lakh.
Available in nine colourways and three personas, the F77 Mach 2 comes with a 10.3 kWh battery pack, a 30 kW (40.2 HP) motor delivering 100 Nm of torque and a top speed of 155 km/h. Ultraviolette claims the motorcycle can cover up to 323 km (IDC) between each charge.
The Mach 2 features a three-level traction control system, 10 levels of regenerative braking, dynamic stability control, anti-collision warning system, hill hold, fall, towing alerts, Delta Watch (security system) and more.
Furthermore, the marque has also introduced two optional packages — Performance Pack and Violette AI — for the Mach 2 which, the company claims will magnify the riding experience.
Ultraviolette offers a eight years or eight lakh km battery and drivetrain warranty with its UV Care MAX programme. Bookings for the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 are open and the motorcycle will be available across 15 Indian cities. Deliveries will begin in May.